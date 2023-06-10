After narrowly missing out on promotion to the Championship by a point and then losing in the play-off semi-final to Wycombe Wanderers, Dons had their eyes set on another promotion push this time 12 months ago.
During the course of the summer, 11 recognised first-teamers left Stadium MK for pastures new, and for a lot of them, they were celebrating come the end of the season.
From promotions to European success, here’s what happened to the players who departed last summer.
2. Connor Wickham
Signed initially by Dons on a short-term deal, Wickham was released at the end of the season, and rocked up at Forest Green Rovers following their promotion from League Two. Nine goals in 20 outings for Rovers earned him a shock move to Championship side Cardiff City where he helped the Bluebirds avoid the drop. Photo: Gareth Copley
3. David Kasumu
Offered a deal to remain at Stadium MK, Dons' academy product Kasumu signed a deal with Huddersfield Town in the Championship last summer, reuniting with former Dons keeper Lee Nicholls. The combative midfielder made 34 outings for the Terriers as they finished 18th in the second tier. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall
4. Kaine Kesler-Hayden
The exciting wing-back, on loan from Aston Villa, joined Kasumu in Yorkshire as he headed to Championship side Huddersfield Town last summer. His time at the John Smith's Stadium though was cut short in January, with both parties agreeing to end the loan with the 20-year-old making just 15 outings for the Terriers. Photo: Lewis Storey