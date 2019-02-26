10 Milton Keynes pubs with beer gardens to enjoy a drink in the unseasonably sunny February weather

Temperatures have soared as high as 27C today across Milton Keynes and beyond this week and everyone seems to be in a slightly better mood than normal. If you’re on a day off then lucky you! Some of us are stuck in an office looking longingly out of the window dreaming of barbecues, ice creams and pub gardens. If you're looking to make the most of the warm spell here - in no particular order - are 10 of the best places in Milton Keynes to enjoy a sunny drink in a beer garden.

1. The Prince George Standing spectacularly proud in the Milton Keynes suburb of Tattenhoe it is also named after William and Kate's first born. Ample patio seating with non-smoking areas means you can enjoy the warm weather.

2. The Barge Inn Built in the early 19th century to slake the thirsts of the men that built The Grand Union Canal on Newport Road Woolston. It has been a favourite with narrow boaters for years. The now restored pub-restaurant draws guests from all over MK

3. The Black Horse Whether travelling by land or water, you'll always arrive to a warm welcome at The Black Horse in Great Linford. The cosy waterside pub can be enjoyed inside or out thanks to the superb decked dining area overlooking the Grand Union canal

4. The Bull & Butcher The Bull & Butcher in Bletchley has undergone a large refurbishment and prides itself on being at the heart of the community. Ideal place for a quiet drink, a bite to eat and to share great times with friends inside and out in the large beer garden

