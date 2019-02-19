111 more homes coming for Broughton area of Milton Keynes

Council approval has been granted for Barratt Homes to build 111 dwellings on land at Brooklands, off Newport Road, in Broughton.

Outline planning permission had previously been granted by MK Council to the developer, pending approval of reserved matters, including issues to do with landscaping and floor plans.

MK Council

The developer will also have to comply with planning conditions including reaching Ecohomes Excellent standard.

During the week beginning Monday, February 11, the council decided some 40 planning applications in the city. These included:

Retrospective advertising consent for an internally illuminated ‘Free Cash Withdrawals’ sign with blue LED halo illumination to the surround, 114 High Street, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8EH.

Retrospective application for the installation of an ATM installed through glass to the left hand side of the shop front, 114 High Street, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8EH.

Listed building consent for new extraction systems on the rear of the premises, 28 St John Street, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8HJ.

Change of use from Sui Generis to chiropractic and wellness clinic (class D1), 86 High Street, Stony Stratford, Milton Keynes, MK11 1AH.

No objections received to a notification of intention to remove one apple tree, and pollard three sycamore and one horse chestnut 4m above ground level and remove side brances, 16 Olney Road, Emberton, Olney, MK46 5BX.

Listed building consent for the construction of single-storey rear extension; internal modifications and demolition and rebuilding of damaged rear garden wall, 15 New Street, Stony Stratford, Milton Keynes, MK11 1BW.

Erection of an industrial building ancillary to existing operations at Nifty Lift Ltd. Niftylift, Chalkdell Drive, Shenley Wood, Milton Keynes MK5 6GF.

Change of use from commercial at first and second floor only to a two bedroom residential self contained flat, 36 Market Place, Olney, MK46 4AJ.

Certificate of lawfulness approved for a proposed garage conversion, 52 Nuneham Grove, Westcroft, Milton Keynes, MK4 4DH.

External alterations to south and north elevations of existing office building,

Keen House, Wavendon Business Park, Ortensia Drive, Wavendon Gate, Milton Keynes, MK17 8LX.

External alterations to the existing office building, for Hilary Meg Trading 2 Ltd, Towergate House, 352 Avebury Boulevard, Central Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes.

No objections to notification of intention to prune 8x lime trees (ID 9) to maintain size _ appearance, prune magnolia (ID 17) _ smoke bush to laterally reduce by up to 1m, prune silver birch (ID 16) _ field maple (ID 19) to raise crown to 4m , prune lime (ID 12) pollard to maintain size and appearance, prune 2x purple leaf plum (ID 15) to laterally reduce crown all round by 1m, prune Viburnham (ID 20) to laterally reduce crown over path up to 1.5 m, prune Elder group (ID 21) to clear branches and prune Monterey Cypress (ID 5) to reduce limbs from top of crown. , prune lIme (ID 12) pollard to maintain size and appearance, prune 2x purple leaf plum (ID 15) to laterally reduce cornw all round by 1m, prune Viburnham (ID 20) to laterally reduce crown over path up to 1.5 m, prune Elder group (ID 21) to clear branches and prune Monterey Cypress (ID 5) to reduce limbs limbs from top of crown. 1 St Pauls Court,Stony Stratford, Milton Keynes MK11 1LJ.

Reserved matters application for approval of access and landscaping pursuant to outline planning permission 16/00854/FUL, Land At Woodlands Business Park, Breckland, Linford Wood, Milton Keynes.

Reserved matters application for primary access into the development comprising of a traffic signal controlled junction with at grade pedestrian crossing facilities and a bus stop attached to 15/01533/OUTEIS, Land At Eaton Leys, Off A4146, Milton Keynes, MK17 9DN.

Council planners refused the following:

Erection of four dwellings, Cuckoo Hill Farm, Castlethorpe Road, Hanslope, Milton Keynes MK19 7HQ.