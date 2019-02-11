Fish and chips

15 of the best places for fish and chips in Milton Keynes, according to TripAdvisor

Fish and chips are one of the nation’s best loved dishes and Milton Keynes has a wealth of places which offer them.

But according to TripAdvisor which of these are the best?

The Cross Keys offers a wide range of traditional dishes, including fish and chips which prove extremely popular with customers. One customer said: I had the fish and chips and it was so good.

1. Cross Keys

Westfriers is a busy fish and chip shop located in the Westcroft area of Milton Keynes. One customer said: Staff are really nice, helpful and friendly. Food is Excellent! My favourite local fish and chip shop.

2. Westfriers

Loch Fyne is an upscale chain restaurant serving sustainably sourced British fish & seafood, including the classic fish and chips with fresh fish, mushy peas and tartare sauce.

3. Loch Fyne

Moores Fish and Chips is a family run business, which is popular with locals. One diner simply said Best fish and chips", while another said Great chips, great fish, good size portions.

4. Moores Fish and Chips

