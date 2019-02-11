'20 cops arrested me for stealing a cuppa from a vending machine in Milton Keynes'

A YouTube adventurer claims he was arrested by more than 20 police officers at an airport for allegedly “stealing” a cup of tea from a drinks machine at Milton Keynes Snozone more than a year ago.

Ally Lawsays he was swooped upon by police last week at Gatwick, as he prepared to board a flight to Finland.

The 21-year-old has hundreds of thousands of followers on his YouTube channel, where he performs parkour, stunts and pranks - including breaking into the Celebrity Big Brother house two months ago.

He publicised his airport arrest on Facebook, describing how the police officers drove him for three hours back to Milton Keynes police station before putting him in a cell for 24 hours.

Ally, who describes himself as an ‘urban explorer’ has now been charged with stealing a “hot beverage” of value unknown after entering Snozone as a trespasser in November 2017.

The incident is alleged to have happened during one of Mr Law’s stunts that he films for his YouTube channel.

He said: “The funny thing is that I don’t even f****ng drink tea!”

He added” It’s good to see this is where our taxpayers’ money is going. It’s funny because if your home or your car gets robbed the police don’t even seem to have the resources to deal with it.

Ally’s Facebook post describing his arrest has now gone viral with 1,700 comments and 1,600 shares. He estimates the police spent thousands on the operation.

Ally was given a criminal behaviour order in December banning him from TV studios and themes parks across Britain due to his record of stunts and pranks.

He is also forbidden from sharing footage of his ‘urban adventures’ on social media.

As a sideline, Ally has a website selling hoodies and tee shirts with the logo ‘It’s a Madness’