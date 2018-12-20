24 cosy pubs in Milton Keynes for a festive drink this Christmas break
The holidays are the perfect chance to be with friends and family inside and away from the cold.
If you're looking for a comfortable few hours in the warm this Christmas break, here are just of 24 of the cosiest pubs in and around Milton Keynes to make a trip for. There might not be space on the books for Christmas dinner this close to the big day, but every pub here can offer a cosy drink inside in the run up to the 25th. Be sure to check out their websites for opening hours leading up to New Years Eve.