24 cosy pubs in Milton Keynes for a festive drink this Christmas break

If you're looking for a comfortable few hours in the warm this Christmas break, here are just of 24 of the cosiest pubs in and around Milton Keynes to make a trip for. There might not be space on the books for Christmas dinner this close to the big day, but every pub here can offer a cosy drink inside in the run up to the 25th. Be sure to check out their websites for opening hours leading up to New Years Eve.

1. Swan Inn Broughton Road, Milton Keynes Village Submitted other Buy a Photo

2. Cross Keys Newport Road, Woolstone, Milton Keynes Archive other Buy a Photo

3. Barge Inn Newport Road, Woolstone, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, MK15 0AE Archive 0 Buy a Photo

4. The Caldecotte Bletcham Way, Caldecotte, Milton Keynes The Caldecotte other Buy a Photo

View more