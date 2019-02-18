31,000 new homes for Milton Keynes hailed a "sound idea" by government

A government inspector has agreed it is a “sound” idea for the population of Milton Keynes to grow to more than 300,000 over the next 12 years.

The inspector was considering Plan:MK, the document setting out how many more homes and jobs should be built before 2031.

Strategic urban extension plans for MK

His approval was a “crucial milestone” before the plan can be adopted, said council leader Pete Marland.

Plan:MK involves 31,000 new homes, including 1,000 in rural areas, 1,000 in a south-east urban extension and 5,000 within the city.

“It sets out a vision for MK as a green and spacious place with a thriving economy and new facilities including a state-of-the-art university in the city centre,” said Peter.

In preparing Plan:MK, the Council has gathered ideas and comments from residents and local groups as well as independent evidence about future population growth, job creation, retail, green infrastructure and other important issues. A public examination was held during 2018, with hearings before an Inspector last summer.

It dictates that development should be based on the original principles of Milton Keynes, to preserve what makes MK distinct and special.

Green space must also be protected and residents of new housing should have access to open space and parkland, the plan states.

Next month MK Council’s Cabinet will receive a recommendation to adopt Plan:MK as part of MK’s formal Development Plan.

This will shape the outcome of future planning applications.

Council leader Pete Marland said: "Planning for the future is essential... We want everyone in MK to have a good home at a price they can afford, a decent job and a long and healthy life. Plan:MK will help map out the growth we need.”