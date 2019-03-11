31 reasons Milton Keynes is a great place to live and visit

Milton Keynes has grown exponentially over the years and has become a real hub for development, new families and some of the UK and world’s biggest businesses.

With a population of just under 230,000 and rising, the number of people in the new city is expected to reach 1 million by 2030. Milton Keynes does not always get a good press, though. Whether it is hatred from football fans towards the MK Dons to disliking the modernism of the 52-year-old town and mocking 'City status' talk. Here are 31 reasons why MK is a great place to live and visit.

1. A League Two football club - gunning for promotion to League One playing in a great football stadium. Stadium:mk is one of the newer stadiums in English football and has first class modern facilities with a capacity of 33,000

2. Great shopping. Centre:mk and intu make MK one of the biggest shopping destinations in the South East with well over 300, cafes and restaurants

3. Less crime than neighbouring big towns. It may not seem like it sometimes but MK has a smaller serious crime rate than similar big towns like Northampton according to police stats

4. Xscape. The huge monolithic structure has become a real symbol of modern MK and a hub of all things fun. There aren't too many towns in the UK where you can go snowboarding or skiing, practice skydiving, go to the cinema, shop, eat and go clubbing all in one place.

