80s pop stars Bananarama give Milton Keynes antiques shop a boost by filming episode for TV show

The owners of a Bletchley antiques shop definitely have the wow factor as far as 80s pop stars Bananarama are concerned.

The girl group visited Sellwells Fenny Antique Centre on Victoria Road as they were filmed for an episode of Celebrity Antiques Road Trip.

Bananarama's Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward visited MK to film Episode 16 of Season 8 of Celebrity Antiques Road Trip

The filming was for episode 16 of season 8 which airs next Wednesday (January 9) on BBC Two.

Shop owner Mags Potter was delighted to welcome Bananarama’s Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward.

“The girls were in the area because they were doing a comeback gig in Ampthill. They enjoyed looking at everything, but mainly jewellery,” she said.

“This is the sixth time we have been filmed for Celebrity Antique Road Trip. It was a long day but so much fun.”

Fenny Sellwells is open from 9.30am to 5pm Monday-Saturday.