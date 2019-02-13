All aboard for massive model railway exhibition in Milton Keynes this weekend

Milton Keynes Model Railway Society (MKMRS) will be celebrating its Golden Jubilee with a special two-day exhibition this weekend featuring many of its own layouts.

MKMRS was founded in 1969, just two years after Milton Keynes itself was established, so the Society was a very early adopter of the name ‘Milton Keynes’.

Model railway exhibition

The special Golden Jubilee exhibition will be held at Stantonbury Leisure Centre on Saturday from 10am to 5.00pm and on Sunday from 10am to 4.30pm.

An ex-London Transport Routemaster bus will operate every 30 minutes between Milton Keynes Central rail station and Stantonbury Leisure Centre. Shoppers attending the exhibition may wish to leave their car in town and take the free bus service.

There will be a huge range of layouts representing varying sizes, eras and scales and around 30 traders attending, including a miniature ride-on-railwayand a range of micro layouts which show what can be done in a small space.

The show offers a great value day out for families and railway modellers on the first weekend of the half term holiday, say exhibition manager Terry Silver.

He added: : “We are delighted to be celebrating our 50th anniversary with a special two-day exhibition this year. It is a mark of how popular the hobby is that we can extend the show to two days for our celebrations this year. We are extremely grateful to London Northwestern Railway and the Marston Vale Community Rail Partnership for their support this year. We are running a free vintage bus throughout the day; there will also be ample free parking space available. With such a wide range of exhibits, complete with a miniature ride-on railway, it promises to be a really special day out”.

Full details of the exhibition and bus service can be found at www.mkmrs.org.uk/exhibitions.