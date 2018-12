All the Christmas and New Year opening times of supermarkets in Milton Keynes

It happens every year; you think you've completed your Christmas Day and New Year's shop and at the last minute you remember your brother in law is a lacto-vegan.

But never fear, here are the opening times for all of the major supermarkets in Milton Keynes so you know exactly when the 'last minute' actually is.

LIDL

Oldbrook and Bletchley stores

Sunday 23 December Open as normal *With 30 mins early browsing

Monday 24 December 08:00 - 18:00

Tuesday 25 December CLOSED

Wednesday 26 December CLOSED

Thursday 27 December 08:00 - 20:00

Friday 28 December 08:00 - 20:00

Saturday 29 December Open as normal

Sunday 30 December Open as normal

Monday 31 December 08:00 - 18:00

Tuesday 1 January CLOSED

Wednesday 2 January Normal opening hours resume

ALDI

Bradwell Common, Westcroft and Bletchley stores

Christmas and New Year opening times

Don’t forget, in the run-up to Christmas Eve, we’re open as usual from 8am-10pm Monday to Friday.

Christmas Eve 24 Dec - 8am-6pm*

Christmas Day 25 Dec - CLOSED

Boxing Day 26 Dec - CLOSED

Thursday 27 Dec - 8am-10pm

Friday 28 Dec - 8am-10pm

Saturday 29 Dec - 8am-10pm

Sunday 30 Dec - 10am-4pm

New Year’s Eve 31 Dec - 8am-6pm

New Year’s Day 1 Jan - CLOSED

Wednesday 2 Jan - 8am-10pm

*30 minutes browsing time prior to opening will be applied across stores in England and Wales.

Iceland

Central MK and Dukes Drive, Bletchley store

Sat 22.12 08:00 20:00

Sun 23.12 10:00 16:00

Mon 24.12 07:00 18:00

Tue 25.12 closed

Wed 26.12 09:00 18:00

Thu 27.12 08:00 19:00

Fri 28.12 08:00 19:00

Sat 29.12 08:00 19:00

Sun 30.12 10:00 16:00

Mon 31.12 07:00 18:00

Tue 01.01 closed

Marks and Spencer

Stadium MK

Saturday 22nd Dec 07:00-22:00

Sunday 23rd Dec 11:00-17:00

Christmas Eve 06:00-18:00

Christmas Day Closed

Boxing Day 09:00-18:00

Thursday 27th Dec 09:00-20:00

Friday 28th Dec 09:00-20:00

Saturday 29th Dec 08:00-20:00

Sunday 30th Dec 11:00-17:00

Monday 31st Dec 08:00-18:00

Tuesday 1st Jan Closed

Wednesday 2nd Jan 09:00-20:00

Thursday 3rd Jan 09:00-20:00

Elder Gate Simply Food store

Saturday 22nd Dec 08:00-21:00

Sunday 23rd Dec 09:00-21:00

Monday 24th Dec 07:00-22:00

Tuesday 25th Dec 07:00-22:00

Wednesday 26th Dec 07:00-22:00

Thursday 27th Dec 07:00-22:00

Friday 28th Dec 07:00-22:00

Saturday 29th Dec 08:00-21:00

Sunday 30th Dec 09:00-21:00

Monday 31st Dec 07:00-22:00

Tuesday 1st Jan 07:00-22:00

Wednesday 2nd Jan 07:00-22:00

Thursday 3rd Jan 07:00-22:00

Central MK (Saxon Gate East) store

Saturday 22nd Dec 07:00-21:00

Sunday 23rd Dec 10:30-17:00

Christmas Eve 07:00-18:00

Christmas Day Closed

Boxing Day 09:00-19:00

Thursday 27th Dec 08:00-20:00

Friday 28th Dec 08:00-20:00

Saturday 29th Dec 08:00-20:00

Sunday 30th Dec 10:30-17:00

Monday 31st Dec 08:00-18:00

Tuesday 1st Jan Closed

Wednesday 2nd Jan 08:00-20:00

Thursday 3rd Jan 08:00-20:00

Tesco

Wolverton Superstore

Christmas Eve 12am - 7pm

Christmas Day Closed

Boxing Day 9am - 6pm

New Year's Eve 6am - 7pm

New Year's Day Closed

Milton Keynes has over 10 different Tesco stores with varying Christmas opening hours, for the full list visit this page.

Morrisons

Leisure Plaza

Saturday 22nd December 6:00am - 12:00am

Sunday 23rd December 11:00am - 5:00pm

Christmas Eve 5:00am - 6:00pm

Christmas Day Closed

Boxing Day 9:00am - 6:00pm

Thursday 27th December 6:00am - 11:00pm

Friday 28th December 6:00am - 11:00pm

Saturday 29th December 6:00am - 11:00pm

Sunday 30th December 11:00am - 5:00pm

Westcroft

Saturday 22nd December 6:00am - 12:00am

Sunday 23rd December 10:00am - 4:00pm

Christmas Eve 5:00am - 6:00pm

Christmas Day Closed

Boxing Day 9:00am - 6:00pm

Thursday 27th December 6:00am - 11:00pm

Friday 28th December 6:00am - 11:00pm

Saturday 29th December 6:00am - 11:00pm

Sunday 30th December 10:00am - 4:00pm

Asda

Oakridge Park

Sat 22nd Dec 6am - 11pm

Sun 23rd Dec 10am - 4pm

Christmas Eve 6am - 7pm

Christmas Day Closed

Boxing Day 9am - 6pm

Thu 27th Dec 7am - 11pm

Fri 28th Dec 7am - 11pm

Sat 29th Dec 7am - 11pm

Sun 30th Dec 10am - 4pm

New Year's Eve 7am - 7pm

New Year's Day 10am - 5pm

Wed 2nd Jan 7am - 11pm

Thu 3rd Jan 7am - 11pm

Wolverton

Sat 22nd Dec 6am - 10pm

Sun 23rd Dec 10am - 4pm

Christmas Eve 6am - 7pm

Christmas Day Closed

Boxing Day 9am - 6pm

Thu 27th Dec 8am - 10pm

Fri 28th Dec 8am - 10pm

Sat 29th Dec 8am - 10pm

Sun 30th Dec 10am - 4pm

New Year's Eve 8am - 7pm

New Year's Day 10am - 5pm

Wed 2nd Jan 8am - 10pm

Thu 3rd Jan 8am - 10pm

Bletcham Way Supercentre

Fri 21st Dec 24 hours

Sat 22nd Dec Closes at Midnight

Sun 23rd Dec 10am - 4pm

Christmas Eve Midnight - 7pm

Christmas Day Closed

Boxing Day 9am - 6pm

Thu 27th Dec Opens at 7am

Fri 28th Dec 24 hours

Sat 29th Dec Closes at 10pm

Sun 30th Dec 10am - 4pm

New Year's Eve 7am - 7pm

New Year's Day 10am - 5pm

Wed 2nd Jan Opens at 7am

Thu 3rd Jan 24 hours

Waitrose

Oakgrove

Friday 21 Dec:07:00 - 22:00

Saturday 22 Dec:07:00 - 22:00

Sunday 23 Dec:11:00 - 17:00

Monday 24 Dec:07:00 - 18:00

Tuesday 25 Dec:CLOSED

Wednesday 26 Dec:CLOSED

Thursday 27 Dec:08:00 - 22:00

Friday 28 Dec:07:00 - 22:00

Saturday 29 Dec:07:00 - 22:00

Sunday 30 Dec:11:00 - 17:00

Monday 31 Dec:07:00 - 18:00

Tuesday 01 Jan:CLOSED

Sainsbury's

MK Superstore Witan Gate

Dec 21, 2018 06:00 - 23:00

Dec 22, 2018 06:00 - 23:00

Dec 23, 2018 11:00 - 17:00

Christmas Eve 06:00 - 18:00

Christmas Day Closed

Boxing Day 09:00 - 17:00

Dec 27, 2018 07:00 - 20:00

Dec 28, 2018 07:00 - 22:00

Dec 29, 2018 07:00 - 22:00

Dec 30, 2018 11:00 - 17:00

New Years Eve 07:00 - 19:00

New Years Day 09:00 - 17:00

Jan 2, 2019 07:00 - 23:00

Shenley Church End

Dec 21, 2018 07:00 - 23:00

Dec 22, 2018 07:00 - 23:00

Dec 23, 2018 10:00 - 16:00

Christmas Eve 06:00 - 18:00

Christmas Day Closed

Boxing Day 09:00 - 17:00

Dec 27, 2018 07:00 - 22:00

Dec 28, 2018 07:00 - 22:00

Dec 29, 2018 07:00 - 23:00

Dec 30, 2018 10:00 - 16:00

New Years Eve 07:00 - 19:00

New Years Day 09:00 - 17:00

Jan 2, 2019 07:00 - 23:00

Granville Square

Dec 21, 2018 07:00 - 23:00

Dec 22, 2018 07:00 - 23:00

Dec 23, 2018 07:00 - 23:00

Christmas Eve 07:00 - 21:00

Christmas Day Closed

Boxing Day 09:00 - 21:00

Dec 27, 2018 07:00 - 23:00

Dec 28, 2018 07:00 - 23:00

Dec 29, 2018 07:00 - 23:00

Dec 30, 2018 07:00 - 23:00

New Years Eve 07:00 - 21:00

New Years Day 09:00 - 21:00

Jan 2, 2019 07:00 - 23:00

Bletchley Superstore

Dec 21, 2018 07:00 - 20:00

Dec 22, 2018 07:00 - 20:00

Dec 23, 2018 10:00 - 16:00

Christmas Eve 07:00 - 17:00

Christmas Day Closed

Boxing Day Closed

Dec 27, 2018 07:00 - 18:00

Dec 28, 2018 07:00 - 20:00

Dec 29, 2018 07:00 - 20:00

Dec 30, 2018 10:00 - 16:00

New Years Eve 07:00 - 17:00

New Years Day Closed

Jan 2, 2019 07:00 - 18:00