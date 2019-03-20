Amazing new dessert parlour and bar set to open in Milton Keynes, here's what will be on the menu and when it opens

People with a sweet tooth in Milton Keynes are in luck after the announcement that a new independent dessert parlour and bar is set to open.

Dessert parlour and bar Treat Street is set to open at MK1 Shopping & Leisure Park in April.

One of the milkshakes on offer

From next month, shoppers will have the chance to enjoy waffles, pancakes, cookie dough, ice cream rolls, sorbet, cakes and smoothies as well as beer, wine and cocktails at Treat Street.

Located at MK1 Shopping & Leisure Park near to JD Sports, the opening of Treat Street will create jobs for Bletchley and the surrounding areas of Milton Keynes. Plus, the dessert parlour will join the shopping park’s impressive line-up of restaurants including Bella Italia, Frankie & Benny’s, Nando’s, PizzaExpress, Prezzo and TGI Fridays.

Emma Snipp, asset manager of MK1 Shopping & Leisure Park, said she is looking forward to welcoming Treat Street and the team to the shopping park.

“Treat Street is a popular, independent dessert parlour and bar, originally based in Bedford, and we’re really pleased that it will be extending its portfolio at MK1 in April," she said.

Treat Street doubles as a bar and will serve beer and cocktails

“We have a great food offering here at the shopping and leisure park, so Treat Street will fit right in and hopefully become a new favourite with our shoppers,” she said. “We wish the Treat Street team the best of luck with the opening.”

Sanjeet Chandi, managing director of Treat Street, said: “Joining the MK1 development really made my dream a reality. I am honestly thrilled to have been given this opportunity to be the first independent in the area,” he said. “I am looking forward to showcasing my brand to my home town and confident I will be bringing a fresh taste to the Milton Keynes.”

Treat Street will also have a vegan offering