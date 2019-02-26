Amputees given the chance to fly high in Milton Keynes

A group of 20 amputees were given the chance to fly high - thanks to Milton Keynes Rotary Club.

The club organised the adventure at iFly Indoor SKydiving at the Xscape through for Steel Bones, a charity for amputees, and OPUS, the amputee user group at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital.

The club organised the adventure atiFly Indoor SKydiving at the Xscapethrough for Steel Bones, a charity for amputees, andOPUS, the amputee user group at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital.

Steel Bones founder Emma Joy-Staines said: “It was incredible to see their faces light up in amazement when they felt freedom. It was an honour to watch them regain their power and live this experience.”

Milton Keynes Rotary Club member Euan Henderson went above and beyond to make the adventure possible.

A donation of £300 was confirmed alongside a generous donation from iFly towards the flight cost.

The next part of the mission was to provide a family dinner for all the attendees to enable them to celebrate their achievement.

Destination Milton Keynes introduced Steel Bones to Xscape and contributed towards the cost of the celebration at Pizza Express.

Sandra Staffiero from OPUS said: “Peer support and camaraderie was incredible. It was an experience that proved that with whatever type of amputation or ability one has with the support and encouragement of professional instructors and family and friends anything is possible.. If the opportunity arrives to take part then park the doubts and what if’s, take a deep breath and do it!"