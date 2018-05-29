Aqua park opening in Milton Keynes this summer

One of the biggest Aqua Parks in the country is opening this summer in Milton Keynes.

Aqua Parcs, described as the “ultimate inflatable water adventure course” will be sited on Willen Lake in July and will remain until the end of summer.

More than 120 metres long, it will feature 30 obstacles, ranging from climbing walls and giant slides to bouncing balls and a super fast figure-of-eight slide.

The all-weather facility will offer families, groups of friends, local businesses and adrenalin junkies a new, unique and fun leisure experience, say creators Kieron Murty and Joe Grix.

Kieron said: “Aqua Parcs is all the fun and excitement of a giant bouncy castle, with slides, challenges and obstacles, but on water. The park has been created for children from ages eight and up to enjoy and for adults to forget they’re adults. We can’t wait to bring this to Milton Keynes.”

He said Aqua Parcs is safe for all and is patrolled by trained lifeguards at each section. However all participants must be able to swim 25 metres unaided wearing the park’s buoyancy vest.

Wet suit hire is included within the £20 fee and each session lasts one hour. Once given the safety brief, participants swim 10 metres out to the park and are then free to explore and have fun.

Joe said: “Whether you want to race around the course against your friends, work with your colleagues as a team or relax and take in the feeling of being in the middle of the lake, Aqua Parcs is a great experience for everyone.”

The official opening date will be revealed in the coming weeks and bookings will be made available then.