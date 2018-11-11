Armed raiders hold machete to baby’s face during horrific burglary in Milton Keynes village

A mother watched in horror as masked robbers held a machete up to her eight-week-old baby while stealing tens of thousands of pounds worth of her family’s possessions.

The three men, all dressed in black, forced their way into a house in Sherington late at night armed with crowbars and 2ft long machetes.

They demanded the victims hand over their Rolex watches and mobile phones. Also stolen were the keys to a Rolls Royce car,

Police say the occupants of the house were a 59-year-old man, a 31-year-old woman, a 13-year-old girl and the eight-week old baby boy.

“The offenders held the machete to the baby while the offence was committed,” said a spokesman.

The watches stolen were an 18 carat gold Rolex Daytona with a value of £26,750 and a £20,000 Rolex Oyster watch with a black face and diamonds and an 18 carat yellow gold strap.

Also stolen was a camera bag containing a Canon camera, a number of lenses and SD cards, a Louis Vuitton handbag and contents, as well as a wallet, purse and keys to the Rolls.

Two of the offenders are described as white and one was of Asian appearance. They were all wearing black face coverings, black clothing, black shoes and gloves.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Lucy Jarrett said: “This was a horrible and frightening incident for the victims, who should have felt safe in their home.

“I am appealing to anybody who may have seen men matching the description in the area at the time of the offence to contact the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43180328695.

“I am also appealing to anyone who has recently been offered or purchased a Rolex watch of the models given to contact us.

“Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, may help us with our investigation.”

The aggravated burglary happened in Bedford Road at around 10.45pm on Thursday 27 October.

three masked men forced their way into a property in Bedford Road, armed with machetes and crowbars.

If somebody has infromation and does not want to speak directly with police, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Or they can visit https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ and provide all the details there.”

READ MORE:

REVEALED IN PICTURES: The 15 most expensive houses in Milton Keynes

REVEALED IN PICTURES: The 12 cheapest houses in Milton Keynes

REVEALED: The 20 worst anti-social behaviour hotspots in Milton Keynes

IN PICTURES: 47 pubs in Milton Keynes you went to over the years that aren’t there anymore

REVEALED: The best and worst GP surgeries in Milton Keynes for 2018 as rated by you

REVEALED: The best primary schools rated OUTSTANDING by Ofsted across Milton Keynes

REVEALED: The Milton Keynes primary schools that REQUIRE IMPROVEMENT according to Ofsted