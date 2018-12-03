Asian 'power couple' named on prestigious list move to Milton Keynes

Meet the husband and wife described as the latest “power couple” to move to Milton Keynes.

Rajay Naik and Chandni Shah were named on the 2018 Asian Power List and are winners of numerous other accolades.

Rajay and Chandni are introduced as the 'power couple' of Milton Keynes

They have decided to make Central Milton Keynes their new home because it is “an exciting and unique part of the world.”

Rajay is CEO of a world- leading education company and Chandni is a leading litigation lawyer,

Rajay formerly worked in MK for five years as Director of the Open University but now leads Keypath Education, which delivers online degrees for universities.

He said: “We look forward to playing a full part in civic life and contributing to the further growth of MK.”