Auditions for new series of The Voice coming to Milton Keynes

Auditions for The Voice UK 2020 are being held in Milton Keynes on May 1.

The ITV programme producers are organising an open mic night to search for future stars Missoula Montana Bar & Grill in Witan Gate, Central Milton Keynes.

The Voice head judge Tom Jones

An spokesman for the show said: "We’re looking for some brand new talent to take to the stage. Whether you’re a solo singer, part of a duo or even a trio, then we want to hear from you! You never know, you could be just what the world has been waiting for."

All singers will need to prepare one or two songs with a backing track or with a musical instrument.

Backing tracks will need to be on an electronic device, and participants must be at least 16 years of age on or before the 1st October 2019.

The MK auditions kick off at 7.30pm and run until 11pm.

Contact thevoiceuk@itv.com and put Milton Keynes in your subject line.