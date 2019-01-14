Be prepared as Milton Keynes could soon be home to the world's biggest scout hut?

MK could soon boast the biggest single scout group in the UK as part of a unique bid to deal with the 1000-strong waiting list of youngsters wanting to join.

Local scouting bosses plan to be prepared for once and for all by leasing a massive warehouse on an industrial estate - big enough to hundreds of boys and girls inside.

The huge unit

But the cost of the 7,500 sq ft premises, along with the heating and upkeep, will total around £500,000 over the next five years.

“Most of that will come back in subs from the young people, but it is a scary huge amount of money to be considering,” said Stuart Ball, the growth and development lead for Milton Keynes District Scouting movement.

He added: “With the guilt that only 1000 young people wanting Scouting, but no spaces, can bring, the District Commissioner said to me “It’s a Go Big, or Go Home moment isn’t it?’ Yes it is.....We want to have a serious look at making this a goer.”

The warehouse will provide up to 600 scouting places a week.

Is this the world's biggest scout hut?

Scout leaders will now be contacting waiting list parents, councillors, businesses, grant bodies, and planners.

“This could end up being the largest single Scout Group in the United Kingdom, in one of the fastest growing areas of the country,” said Stuart.

He added: "Absolutely not forgetting our existing 23 groups, and seven Explorer Units, who provide scouting to 1500 young people already, we’re hoping that the inspiration and engagement this project generates will have a 'halo effect' in getting more adults involved in Scout groups around Milton Keynes and creating a real buzz about Scouting, Milton Keynes, and Scouting in Milton Keynes."