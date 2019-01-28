Biggest charity football event in Milton Keynes to help Winter Night Shelter reach fundraising goal

The Winter Night Shelter is appealing for football lovers to sign up for a massive 24-hour charity football match in March.

The match which will run from 12 noon on Saturday March 9 to 12 noon on Sunday March 10 at Powerleague MK.

MK's biggest charity football event

It is being organised by a group of local footballers calling themselves Charity Football MK.

The sponsors are Evolution Funding, a leading automotive funding and retail group. and MANvFAT Football, a weight

loss organisation with a football league designed to help men with their weight loss goals.

To make this one of the biggest charity football events in Milton Keynes, the organisers are looking for over 200 players to take part and are seeking sign-ups from anyone who wants to play (for a minimum of two one-hour slots) to have fun and raise money for the charity.

Players can be men or women of all abilities, but must be over 18 to participate.

It costs £10 to register to play and players are asked to seek sponsorship to contribute to the fundraising goal of £10,000.

All players will receive a registration pack which includes a three day gym pass to Freedom Leisure at Willen Lake and there are also prizes available.

In addition, the Premier League and their official banking partner Barclays will have the Premier League Trophy on display to close the game on the Sunday. There will be the opportunity to take photos with it in return for a small donation to the charity.

Event organisers Charity Football MK say, “We hope this match will produce not only goals on the pitch, but also hit our fundraising goals and be a part of people’s health and fitness goals for this new year. We encourage everyone who loves a kickabout to sign up for this event. Everyone wins when we come together to help the street homeless of Milton Keynes.

Please get involved in any way you can, whether it is to play, to purchase raffle tickets or just to donate to such a worthy cause."

To sign up or for more information email charityfootballmk@outlook.com. You can also find the event on Facebook by searching ‘Charity Football MK’.

The Winter Night Shelter Milton Keynes helps rough sleepers by providing up to 30 beds a night and

meals during the coldest months of the year and year-round welfare support and help to move on.

WNSMK Communications Manager, Sara Millington, says, “We are so grateful to the many

individuals and businesses who supported us in the run up to Christmas. We rely on donations to run

the shelter, and this new year is an opportunity to remind people that we provide accommodation

for rough sleepers right through to the end of March, so our needs extend well beyond the festive

period and we hope people will continue to show their support.”