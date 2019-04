Police have responded to reports of a body being found in Milton Keynes overnight.

Thames Valley Police officers located the body of a man aged in his 30s just off the V11 Tongwell Street, near to Opal Drive, in Milton Keynes overnight.

A picture from the scene where the body was found

The death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious, and the man’s next of kin have been informed.

A scenewatch that was in place has now been lifted and a file will be prepared for the coroner.