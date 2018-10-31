Bonfire Night 2018: Fireworks displays and events in Milton Keynes

With Guy Fawkes Night fast approaching, there’s a range of bonfire and firework events to attend in and around Milton Keynes to mark Bonfire Night season in 2018.

Bonfire Night 2018 is just around the corner

From the large-scale fireworks displays to smaller community events, here’s a comprehensive guide to what’s on near you around Bonfire Night this year.

Remember to wrap up warm and stay safe amid the sparklers and rockets.

Dobbie’s Garden Centre MK Fireworks Night 2018

Friday November 2nd

5.30pm-8.30pm

Tickets: Call 01908 364890 or visit the website

Popular garden centre is inviting locals and visitors alike to celebrate around one of the most well-loved calendar events of the year, Guy Fawkes Night, for an evening to remember. An occasion to be enjoyed by all the family of all ages it will be an evening of delicious food, show stopping fireworks displays, shopping and more. Taking place on Friday 2nd November from 5:30pm - 8.30pm, guests can choose from two menu ticket options which both include access to the firework display. Starting at just £9.95 per person for the street food menu ticket, with options including pulled pork, cider glazed hot dogs and toasted marshmallows. Following the display, guests will be welcomed to explore the brand-new Christmas ranges launching for the festive season ahead and leave feeling inspired.

Where: Dobbies Milton Keynes, Belvedere Lane, Watling Street, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, MK17 9JH

Prices:

Street food and fireworks display

Adults: £9.95

Kids: £6.95

Fireworks display only

Adults: £5

Kids: £3

Wolverton Fireworks display 2018 at Western Road Recreation Ground

Monday November 5

From 6pm

Free to enter, for more info visit the website

This Bonfire night 2018, head to Wolverton’s FREE fireworks spectacular! Hosted by Wolverton & Greenleys Town Council on Western Rec. The gates will open at 6pm for a firework display at 6:30pm. This is a free to enter event and all are welcome to enjoy a family friendly night with fireworks and fun! Good for all ages. There will also be hot food and refreshments available all evening.

Where: Western Road Recreation Ground, Western Road, Wolverton, Buckinghamshire, MK12 5AZ.

2018 Firework Display Keith Emmett Funfair MK at Campbell Park

Sunday November 4

8pm

Free entry, visit the website for more details

This amazing free event is on its 40th year of providing a fantastic firework display for everyone to enjoy. On Sunday November 4 at 8pm, this is billed as the largest FREE firework display in Milton Keynes but there is a big fun fair to boot for all the family to enjoy.

Where: Campbell Park, Silbury Boulevard, Campbell Park, Milton Keynes, MK9 4AD

The Official Olney Fireworks Display 2018

Sunday November 4th

4.30-8.30pm

Tickets:

Single tickets: £4 advance, £5 gate

Family tickets: £9 advance, £10 gate (up to 2 adults and 4 children)

This yearly event is very popular with families with children of all ages. With a fantastic fireworks display, bonfire, fun fair and loads more. On Sunday November 4 4.30-8.30pm. Note that there is no Public parking on the Recreation Ground. For more information visit the Olney Group website.

Where: Olney Recreational Grounds, East Street, Olney, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, MK46 4DW.

A History of Bonfire Night

“Remember remember the fifth of November.” But just why do we venture out into the cold to stand around a bonfire and set off fireworks every year?

Of course, it’s all to do with Guy Fawkes who, on November 5, 1605, was arrested while guarding the explosives he and a team of accomplices had placed beneath the House of Lords.

The Gunpowder Plot was intended as a murderous prologue to a Midlands revolt designed to disrupt a ceremony in which King James I’s nine-year-old daughter was to be installed as the Catholic head of state.

But it failed when authorities were tipped off by an anonymous letter.

In its early days, Bonfire Night was an enforced public day of thanksgiving, celebrating the fact that King James I’s life was spared by the plot’s failure.

Gunpowder Treason Day was the main English state commemoration, but it wasn’t originally the cosy celebration with sparklers and hot drinks we’ve come to know today.

With strong anti-Catholic overtones, violence was known to flare up, and sermons warning against the dangers of Catholicism were often preached against a backdrop of burning effigies of the Pope.

Even long after the day’s origins, 19th century towns saw class-warfare erupt; it wasn’t until 1859 – when the Observance of 5th November Act was repealed – that the violence began to subside.

By the 20th century, the event became more recognisable as the Bonfire Night we know today, with the setting off of fireworks a tongue-in-cheek metaphor for Guy Fawkes’ sternly guarded cargo.

