Bra and pants found along the A5 during Milton Keynes litter pick

Members of St Giles Lodge picked up some unusual items as they collected litter from along Watling Street last week.

Collecting eight bags full of rubbish between St Martin's Church and Kelly's Kitchen Roundabout, the group picked up a child's dummy, a cup from a bra and a pair of underpants left by the side of the road.

Litter pickers Michael Perkins, John Wright, Gary Charnock, Wayne Bentley and John Waller

Michael Perkins who is the Master of the Lodge said: “We enjoyed each other’s company whilst doing something for the community, I would like to thank the members of St Giles that gave up their Saturday morning.”