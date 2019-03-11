Calling all council tenants in Milton Keynes, what do YOU think of the repairs service?

Surveys have shown 99 per cent of tenants are perfectly satisfied with the council’s repairs service on their homes.

But even the councillor in charge of housing admits he is “sceptical” about the numbers.

The survey covered day to day repairs - routine jobs including blocked pipes, faulty toilets, broken windows or doors, heating and boiler problems and faulty locks.

MK Council’s contractors Mears plan carry out more than 30,800 of these repairs every day during the next year.

The completion target for repairs is 12 days and this target is being met, says the council.

The latest resident feedback, carried out in January, shows a satisfaction level of 99.18 per cent. It also shows the repairs service received 4,250 calls in January. Of these, 98.90 per cent were dealt with and the average answer time was 25 seconds.

Councillor Nigel Long, Cabinet member for housing, said, “I am pleased that our day to day repairs service is hitting the targets and getting very strong customer satisfaction.

“However, I am a bit sceptical about the numbers. I think the council housing repairs service needs to improve further because every week I hear stories of problems. I hear stories from other councillors and tenants that suggest all is not rosy in the garden...I am committed to improving the service further.”

Councillor Long is proposing to put in place five improvement measures.

The first is a review of the timescales for carrying out day to day repairs and the second is the establishment of a tenant-led repairs review group.

There will also be consideration of how some repairs can be localised to estate level, and there will be liaison with residents associations and RORE to get feedback on repairs and maintenance, said Councillor Long.

His final plan is to introduce tenant 'mystery shoppers' to test out the service.