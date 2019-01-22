Cancer Research’ Race for Life invites Milton Keynes men to take part for the first time

A massive annual cancer fundraising event has dropped its women-only policy to encourage more people to join.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life is an a powerful, inspirational movement which brings people together to remember loved ones lost to cancer or celebrate the lives of those who have survived.

This year there will be two Race for Life days for people of all ages and abilities at Willen Lake in Milton Keynes on Sunday, June 9 and Saturday, September 7.

Courtney Culverhouse, Cancer Research UK’s Milton Keynes event manager, said: “Our Race for Life events have been women-only since they started, over 25 years ago. But we now feel the time is right to open them up so that everyone - women, men and children – has the chance to participate together.

“One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer, at some point during their lifetime. Sadly, this means nearly everyone is touched by the disease, either directly or through a loved one or friend.

“To make a significant difference in the fight against cancer we need to harness as much energy and commitment as possible – so what better way than involving everyone in the community in our events.”

To encourage more people to sign up early the organisers have cut the entry fees by 30 per cent during January if people use the code RFL30.

Courtney Culverhouse added: “Our Race for Life events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting. They help people with cancer by raising money for research, including clinical trials which give patients in Milton Keynes access to the latest treatments.

“You don’t have to be sporty to take part. You don’t need to train or compete against anyone else. All you need to do is go to the Race for Life website, pick an event, sign up and then have fun raising money in whatever way you like.”

The Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring series of 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy, and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

On Sunday June 9 there will be a 5k and 10k and on Saturday, September 7 there will be a Pretty Muddy 5k, 10k and Kids.

Thanks to everyone who raises money, Cancer Research UK is able to fund research to fight 200 types of cancer. The good news is more people are surviving the disease than ever before. Cancer survival in the UK has doubled since the early 1970s and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of that progress.

To enter Race for Life today raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.