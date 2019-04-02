Cat lovers urged to help charity shop after devastating flood in Milton Keynes

Cat lovers are being urged to support a charity shop that saw its stock ruined in a devastating flood.

The Cats Protection store in Bletchley was forced to close for five days because the damage was so bad.

Cats Protection

A leak, believed to come from the flat above, caused water to soak through the ceiling onto the clothes below.

Parts of the ceiling crumbled down and the shop’s flooring has also been ruined.

The shop team members are now appealing for extra support from Milton Keynes cat lovers.

Assistant shop manager Anna Pichowski said: “The flood made a huge mess and we were shocked to discover it – there were big puddles of water.

The damage

“It was mostly donated women’s clothing that was damaged and water has soaked into the concrete floor of the shop, so sadly we will have to close again at some point so that can be sorted out."

The shop only opened less than a year ago and staff decribe the flood as a “terrible setback”.

Anna said: “Most of importantly, it is a setback for the cats we’re raising money to help."

A fundraising page has been set up to help the shop, which is in Islay Court, Jersey Drive.

If you would like more information about volunteering at the Cats Protection shop or have something you’d like to donate, you can visit the shop, call 01908 372688 or email them here.