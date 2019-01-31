Celebrate Chinese New Year by signing up to Milton Keynes Dragon Boat Festival

People are urged to celebrate Chinese New Year by lodging their entry to 18th MK Dragon Boat Festival.

This popular event returns to Willen Lake on Sunday June 23.

More than 50 teams are expected to battle it out in 40 different colourful boats, while thousands of people watch. All proceeds this year will go to MacIntyre charity.

Enter online on www.dragonboatfestivals.co.uk/miltonkeynes or call Gable Events on 01780 470718.

The Chinese New Year is next Tuesday, February 5.

According to the Chinese Zodiac, 2019 is the year of the Pig. People born in this year are said to be energetic, enthusiastic and blessed with good fortune.