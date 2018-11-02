Cheeky dig as Milton Keynes features in new Currys PC World Christmas advert, but blink and you’ll miss it

Only the most eagle-eyed of viewers will have spotted that Milton Keynes is briefly featured in the new Currys PC World Christmas TV advert.

The tech chain’s new TV ad campaign for the festive season is titled The Magic of Christmas Upgraded and hit screens this week.

The clever ad in a back to the future style is set in Victorian times but with modern day tech and gadgets available from Currys PC World.

And in one particular scene a group of gentlemen dressed in period clothing walk into a pub where a football match is being shown on a big screen.

Watch closely the bitter rivalry between AFC Wimbledon and MK Dons gets its five seconds of primetime (from around 20 seconds in).

Judging by the scoreboard and the abbreviations used someone involved in putting the advert together for Currys PC World is an AFC Wimbledon fan.

A screengrab from the TV advert

That’s because it has WIM 4 MK 0 in the top left-hand corner of the screen as a freekick is scored much to the delight of the pub audience.

Of course there is no love lost between AFC Wimbledon and MK Dons.

That was evident again this week when AFC supporters turned on their captain Deji Oshilaja after he ‘liked’ a post on social media which showed MK Dons’ goal from the weekend.

Oshilaja took to Twitter to apologise to the club’s fans this week.

READ MORE:

REVEALED IN PICTURES: The 15 most expensive houses in Milton Keynes

REVEALED IN PICTURES: The 12 cheapest houses in Milton Keynes

REVEALED: The 20 worst anti-social behaviour hotspots in Milton Keynes

IN PICTURES: 47 pubs in Milton Keynes you went to over the years that aren’t there anymore

REVEALED: The best and worst GP surgeries in Milton Keynes for 2018 as rated by you

REVEALED: The best primary schools rated OUTSTANDING by Ofsted across Milton Keynes

REVEALED: The Milton Keynes primary schools that REQUIRE IMPROVEMENT according to Ofsted