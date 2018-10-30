‘Conservatives have fixed the roof Labour destroyed’ Tories respond to Milton Keynes Council leader over Budget

Leader of the Conservative Group Cllr Alex Walker has responded to MK Council leader Pete Marland’s criticism of the 2018 Budget.

The Labour leader of MK Council Pete Marland slammed the 2018 Budget on Monday as ‘a missed opportunity for Milton Keynes’.

Pete claims the budget highlights that ‘austerity’ policies of the past 10 years have done little to tackle the challenges that city residents and businesses see every day.

But now Cllr Walker has hit back, saying the Conservatives have fixed the roof Labour destroyed.

“Did Cllr Marland even watch the budget?,” Cllr Walker said.

“What I heard was significant additional support for our high streets, millions more to bail the Council out of failing to maintain our roads, £20million boost to support the development of East-West Rail, extra Adult Social Care funding and the go ahead to build hundreds of new Council homes now. That is all good for Milton Keynes!

“As the realisation is hitting home that the Conservatives have fixed the roof Labour destroyed, they are running out of things to say.

“The only risk to the economy here in Milton Keynes is an incompetent Labour Council and the potential of a left wing Labour Government.”

