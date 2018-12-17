Council gives £20,000 to improve road safety outside popular Milton Keynes secondary school

MK Council has agreed £20,000 to fund road safety improvements outside the busy Denbigh School at Shenley Church End.

The move comes after concerns raised by parents about how dangerous the roads are outside the popular Milton Keynes secondary school.

Shenley Church End community campaigner Ben Nolan helped secure the funding.

He said: “It is very dangerous that flashing lights outside the school weren’t working and the traffic lights were set incorrectly and have caused problems.

“The pathways around the school are overgrown near a crossing making it narrow and the lights were not the best ones and are dull. Road side safety barriers are broken. The problems with the lights need addressing especially given the lack of light by 4pm.”

The school safety problem is made more complicated by the pressure on parking at the busy local centre, a leisure centre and by the huge number of people shopping at the large Sainsbury next to the school.

Mr Nolan said: “The area is very busy with lots of illegal parking going on so we need the council to take enforcement action. The double yellow lines are also breaking up and desperately need repainting. There are so many basic problems that need addressing. I believe the £20,000 I have secured will address these problems and improve the safety of the school students.”

He added: “A lot of parents are worried that a serious accident is just waiting to happen. The area immediately around the school is dangerous. A range of simple improvements will help make it a safer place for the school students as they go to and leave the school.”