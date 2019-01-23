Cricket legend Sir Alastair Cook joins fight to save the life of Milton Keynes boy Harry Banks

Cricketing legend Sir Alastair Cook has joined an urgent fundraising appeal to save the life of 10-year-old Harry Banks.

Harry is fighting deadly Neuroblastoma cancer and his hope of long-term survival lies with a £500,000 new drug treatment that is only available in America.

Sir Alastair Cook with young Harry Banks

His Woburn Sands family are in a race against time to raise the cash before it is too late.

Mum Nina said: “I wish with all my heart that we didn’t have to find ourselves in this position, but it appears that life can be incredibly cruel and is being especially so to Harry.”

The treatment will involve an antibody drug called Omburtamab, known as 8H9, is fed directly into the spinal fluid around Harry’s brain.

A Citizen story last week resulted in tens of thousands of pounds in donations from kind-hearted readers to Harry’s fundraising page www.gofundme.com/madaboutharry

Now Alastair Cook and former cricket star Darren Gough have added their weight to the appeal.

Harry has had cancer twice in four years

Sir Alastair lives near Woburn and his daughter is a pupil at Harry's former primary school.

The star has posted a photo on social media of himself with Harry, urging people to donate.

He said: “This is smiley, cheeky ten year old Harry who loves to play and watch cricket.My sister-in-law used to teach him and he went to our local primary school which our daughter now attends.”

The Mad About Harry fundraising appeal stood at nearly £210,000 this week. But there is still a long way to go before the half a million pound total is reached.

Harry with mum Nina

Though Harry has beaten Neuroblastoma twice through gruelling chemo and surgery, doctors say there is a high chance it will return.

“The NHS has been fabulous with the care and treatment they have been able to provide for Harry so far, but he is now in unknown NHS waters. This privately funded treatment is the only lifeline available,” said Harry’s mum.

The family has thanked all the people who have donated.