Crystal encrusted Apple Mac and model replica of Milton Keynes just some of the bizarre items left behind at city hotel

A chest full of handmade suits and shirts, a crystal encrusted Apple Mac computer and a model replica of Milton Keynes are just some of the bizarre items left behind by people who have stayed at Travelodge hotels in MK.

This week the budget brand company published a list of unclaimed lost property from its city premises.

Travelodge Milton Keynes

The treasures include an old album of family photos, left in the Old Stratford Travelodge and a vintage bottle of champagne forgotten at the Shenley Church End hotel.

The chest of handmade gents’ clothing was left behind at MK Central Travelodge, where the crystal laptop was also abandoned.

The model of MK was found at the nearby Hub hotel.

Travelodges in other towns have reported even more unusual items, including a Blue Eyed Cockatoo called Brexit left behind by one forgetful visitor in Brighton.

Another guest forgot her three Butterfly Tail fish called Kim, Kourtney and Khloe.

Spokeswoman Shakila Ahmed said: “With nearly 19 million customers annually staying at our 557 UK hotels, we get a range of fascinating items left behind. This year’s audit includes a brand new ice-cream van, an amazing Technicolour Dream Coat, a 5ft teddy bear made of popcorn and even a replica of Megan Markel’s wedding dress.”