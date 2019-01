Drivers are being warned of delays on the M1 near Milton Keynes after an accident.

Highways England, in a tweet at 1.35pm on Tuesday, January 22, one lane is closed on the M1 northbound between Junction 14 at Milton Keynes and Junction 15 due to an accident.

A spokesman said: "Emergency services including @ThamesVP are in attendance. Delays building in the area. Please approach with caution #Buckinghamshire #Northamptonshire"

There are no details as to the nature of the accident