Did you see fireball in the skies over Milton Keynes?

A commuter is convinced he saw a meteor over Central Milton Keynes station at 6.30 this morning.

The man was locking up his bicycle when he saw a bright white object travel slowly downwards in the direction of the Network Rail building.

He watched as it broke up into smaller red-coloured fragments.

"It was about the same brightness as a firework and lasted for about 5-6 seconds. It was travelling much slower than a shooting star," he said.

The commuter added: "It seemed a strange time for someone to be setting off fireworks, so I googled for meteor reports and saw that people all over the country had also reported it at exactly the same time."

The astronomy website UKMON does indeed report other sighting around the country at exactly the same time.