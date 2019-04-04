Discover how Milton Keynes' Freddie Burretti and David Bowie helped sew the world

According the scriptures of Rock, Freddie Burretti was the inspiration of Rock’s finest and last ever truly iconic Starman - David Bowie. And it is coming to the Chrysalis Theatre next month.

With a cast of over 30 local actors, dancers and musicians, 'Burretti: The Man Who Sewed The World' is a musical which tells the fascinating story of Bletchley Boy Freddie Burretti - David Bowie’s close friend, key early 70’s Ziggy Stardust costume collaborator and stylist.

Together, Burretti and Bowie challenged British culture, fashion and a sceptical rock music industry and won. Perhaps more importantly, their shared resilience not to bow down to a 1970’s homophobic society provided a pathway for gay rights to be established as we know them today.

"It’s a beautiful true story about two beautiful people, and it’s a story that needs to be told," said director Lee Scriven. "I grew up in Bletchley, the same town as Freddie Buretti did and it saddens me that Freddie’s impact and incredible talent has never been truly recognised.

"Hopefully this musical will help change that."

Armed with a befitting musical score, the play unfolds events leading up to the legendary 1972 BBC Top of the Pops, Starman broadcast.

The musical will be playing at Chrysalis Theatre on May 16-18.

To book your tickets for the show, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/chrysalismk or call 0333 666 3366