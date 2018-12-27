Disruption for Milton Keynes rail travellers ahead of New Year's Eve rush

Passengers planning rail journeys over the next few days have been warned to expect disruption, delays and cancellations at Milton Keynes.

Engineering work is taking place on the West Coast Main Line will affect journeys from Milton Keynes Central to London Euston, Birmingham New Street, Manchester Piccadilly and Liverpool Lime Street.

Rail services from Bletchley and Wolverton will also be impacted.

Today (Thursday) Virgin Trains is offering a reduced service of two trains an hours between London Euston and West Midlands / Manchester Piccadilly. Services to and from Holyhead will run between Crewe and Holyhead only. Services to and from Blackpool North, Shrewsbury and Wrexham General will not run.

A normal service will run tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday, say Virgin, but on Sunday December 30 services to and from London Euston will be reduced after 12.00, with two trains per hour running between London Euston and West Midlands / Manchester Piccadilly.

Services to and from Holyhead will run between Crewe and Holyhead only, while Services will not run between London Euston and Chester.

The 16:16 Liverpool Lime Street to London Euston service will not run, and neither will the 20:08 London Euston to Liverpool Lime Street service nor the 20:25 London Euston to Preston.

The 20:18 London Euston to Wolverhampton service will terminate at Birmingham New Street.

Plan your journey at www.virgintrains.co.uk

London Northwestern Railway is offering a reduced or amended service today between London Euston and Tring / Milton Keynes Central / Northampton, and also between London Euston and Crewe and London Euston and Northampton / Birmingham New Street.

A normal service will run on Friday Saturday but there are changes to the timetable on Sunday to trains between London Euston and Milton Keynes Central / Northampton / Birmingham New Street

Tring services will not run on Sunday and other services will call at Bushey, Kings Langley and Apsley.

Plan your journey at www.londonnorthwesternrailway.co.uk