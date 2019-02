Police have released CCTV images of a man officers would like to speak to in relation to an attempted burglary in Emerson Valley.

At around 3am on Sunday a man approached the front door of a house in Lambourn Court and tried to open the front door using the handle.

Do you recognise this man?

He was unable to gain entry.

If you recognise the man , please get in touch via the website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43190058573.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.