Do you recognise Milton Keynes sex assault suspect from police e-fit?

Police have today released an E-fit image of man who sexually assaulted a woman while she was out running in MK.

The victim, a woman in her twenties, was slapped on the bottom with a considerable amount of force before the man attempted to push her over.

He approached her on a cycle as she was running along a footpath by H4 Dansteed Way, between the turnings for Crownhill Crematorium and Hendrix Drive.

The E-fit is being released as part of a re-appeal for witnesses to the incident which took place at a time between 6.10pm and 6.30pm on Tuesday February 12.

The offender is a black man, aged 16 to 18, around 5ft 9ins tall with short black hair and a dark beard.

Call 101 and quote 43190046102 if you can help.

Investigating Officer, PC Oliver Harrison, of Milton Keynes Response Team, said:

“We are releasing an E-fit image of the offender in this incident which took place in February.

“It is part of a re-appeal for any witnesses to this incident to come forward and help us with our enquiries.

“This incident happened in a public area at a time where it could have been witnessed by a number of people.