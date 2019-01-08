Dog owners invited to The Great Willen Woof to raise fund for hospice in Milton Keynes

The Great Willen Woof will be a chance for dog owners to raise cash for Willen Hospice in 2019.

The hospice is inviting all families to bring their dogs along to take part in a live GPS tracked dog walk game.

The game is played using a bespoke app on a smart phone or tablet.

Players and their pooches form a team, then use the app to navigate around the Willen area, starting from the Willen Hospice gardens.

As teams follow the interactive route, the GPS automatically unlocks family and dog friendly challenges to earn

points.

The Great Willen Woof takes place during the February half term, making for an affordable afternoon out.

Families can choose to play on either Friday 22 or Sunday 24 February and it costs just £20 per app download (one per team).

Willen Hospice partnered with The Parks Trust and WildGoose to create the game.

Spokesman Sarah Sweet-Rowley said: “It’s very exciting to be trying something new and different for

2019. The Great Willen Woof embraces technology, offering a unique family afternoon out while raising vital funds for Willen Hospice.”

Visit www.willen-hospice.org.uk/woof to register and find out more.