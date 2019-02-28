Dramatic air ambulance rescue after car collides with police van in Milton Keynes

The air ambulance was called after a collision involving a police van and a car in Bletchley's busy Sherwood Drive yesterday afternoon.

It is understood two people were injured and taken to hospital.

The air ambulance near the scene

The air ambulance near the scene

A witness said: There was aloud bang followed by a lot of police running about. A young child was in the car and at least two people were taken to hospital."

The collision happened shortly after 2.30pm and the road was blocked afterwards. A police spokesman said: "The road traffic collision involved a van and a car. The ambulance attended. No-one has been reported or arrested."

A car collided with a police van

A car collided with a police van