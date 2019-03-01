Empty marina took 20 days to fill with canal water in Milton Keynes

An empty marina in Milton Keynes has been filled with 25,000 cubic metres of water from the canal.

The process of filling the newly-built Campbell Park Marina took 20 days, and the building of it involved 110,000 cubic metres of reused Oxford clay.

The marina filled

It will now be closed for a couple of months until checks are complete as part of what is called the ‘stilling process’.

The marina, due to open in May, is part of the development at Crest Nicholson’s Campbell Wharf site.

This development will comprise 383 homes, a café and restaurant, improved walkways and cycle paths, and an innovative new footbridge which will link the two sides together.

There will also be a canalside pub with views over the marina and Grand Union.