Everybody under the age of 30 in Milton Keynes should get free public transport, says council leader

Labour councillors are looking into providing free public transport for every person in the borough who is under the age of 30.

The sweeping plan is part of the council's pledge make Milton Keynes the world's greenest city and totally cardon neutral by the year 2030

Council leader Pete Marland

The Labour administration wants to go one step futher and make MK carbon negative by 2050, meaning that the city will store or capture more carbon that it consumes.

This week council leader Pete Marland published a list of promises, which include planting a tree for every new house built and launching a green energy companty to reduce carbon emissions and lower energy bills.

Plans for a mass transport system throughout MK to reduce car use will also be investigated.

Labour councillors also propose to also oppose the East-West Expressway until the long-delayed rail link is open and the government commits to fund sustainable measures such a cycle routes, wildlife corridors and improved access to public transport.

Pete said: "Tackling climate change is one of the biggest issues facing not just Milton Keynes, but all local and national governments. MK Labour is therefore pledging that Milton Keynes will be the world’s greenest city with radical plans to transform the way we create and use energy, develop a proper, cheap to use, mass public transport system, and fight for higher environmental standards in new homes.”

He added: " Taking no action will see future generations far worse off. Choosing to be radical does not mean damaging our economy. Putting Milton Keynes as the forefront of a global urban green revolution will create jobs and prosperity here in MK. Ensuring all our energy is produced locally and sustainability will mean not only are we are environmentally friendly, but it will put more money into our local economy."