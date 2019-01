Now pictures have emerged showing inside G Block before it was renovated as part of work to establish a National College of Cyber Security. To think the people who played such a huge part in shaping our futures in so many ways carried out their invaluable work here. If only the walls could talk. Take a fascinating tour of the building with our gallery of images.

