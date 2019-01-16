Firefighters rescue baby boy from car in Milton Keynes

Firefighters were called to an incident in Central Milton Keynes on Wednesday lunchtime after a baby boy was locked in a car.

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service were called to Midsummer Place in MK just after 1pm on Wednesday.

When they arrived they found a baby boy had been accidentally locked in a car in a car park.

One appliance and crew from Great Holm attended and the firefighters thankfully saved the day without incident by releasing the baby from the vehicle.

No more details are available about the incident at this time.