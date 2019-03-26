First Friends now Lego as Milton Keynes gears up celebrate legendary plastic bricks with festival

Tickets are on sale now for the Milton Keynes Brick Festival, which will celebrate of all things Lego on May 4 at Stantonbury Leisure Centre.

There will be large scale displays, a speed building competition, a Lego building area and Lego sales.

Lego Festival coming to MK

Tickets are available online here.

It comes a week after the announcement that MK will be one of only four locations in the UK to host the 25th anniversary Friends Festival this summer.

