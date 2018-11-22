Flu vaccines for over 65s finally back in stock in Milton Keynes

Flu vaccines for the over 65s are now back in stock at GP surgeries and pharmacies in Milton Keynes, health chiefs have today announced.

For the past few weeks most places in MK were struggling to get supplies of the vaccine and patients were being turned away.

Seqirus, the sole supplier of the new, more effective vaccine for over 65s, had phased deliveries to cope with global demand.

But today NHS England said batches had now been delivered to GPs and pharmacies that placed their orders in time.

And they have assured people that there is enough to go round.

Professor Jane Cummings, the Chief Nursing Officer for England said: “This is the biggest flu vaccination programme we have ever undertaken, offering more people than ever the greatest opportunity to protect themselves.

“This year three types of vaccine are being used, including the Adjuvanted trivalent flu vaccine, or aTIV, which gives particularly good protection to people aged 65 and over.

“Deliveries of aITV have been going on since September and with all the vaccines now delivered to GPs and pharmacies we are urging those who have not yet had their flu jab to get it as soon as possible.”

She added: “Around 8.5 million doses of vaccine have been ordered, with around one million surplus doses available. The current uptake rate in those aged 65 or over is 45.2% so we are keen to see an increase in that figure."

There have been no problems with supplies of the different flu vaccine used for younger at risk groups such as pregnant mums and children.

There is also a nasal spray, which works better in younger people, and is available for children aged 2-3, and within schools to children from Reception up to Year 5. It is also available to children and young people with eligible health conditions.

The flu season usually starts in December and NHS England are advising people to get protected before then if possible.

Dr Dave Briggs, Deputy Medical Director, NHS England (Central Midlands) said: "Flu can be extremely serious to the most vulnerable and vaccination is by far the best defence we have. Anyone at increased risk from the effects of flu is offered the vaccine for free. Speak to a GP or pharmacist – or look out for an invitation from your child’s school – to get yourself and your relatives protected this winter.”