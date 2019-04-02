Fly-tipping hit squad and CCTV cameras will catch those who dump rubbish in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes Labour have pledged to crack down on fly-tipping with a promise to use mobile CCTV to catch those responsible.

And they plan to introduce a fly-tipping hit squad to react quickly to clear fly-tipping hotspots.

Flytipping in MK

Community activist Anne Cryer-Whitehead (pictured) has been campaigning for stronger measures because her estate, Fullers Slade, has several spots where people repeatedly illegally fly-tip rubbish ranging from beds to asbestos.

She said: “Fly-tipping blights estates and has a huge impact on local communities, not just on my estate of Fullers Slade, but all across MK.” Cabinet member Cllr Martin Gowans, said: “Fly-tipping is unacceptable. There is no excuse, and we are pledging to crack down on those who illegally dump their rubbish.”

He added: "Clean and tidy communities are thriving communities, and only MK Labour will stand up for people with pledges that have clear actions to tackle the issues that matter to people.”