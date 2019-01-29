Footballers pull up their socks for Milton Keynes cancer boy

Grassroots footballers are getting behind a fundraising campaign to help a local boy with cancer.

Woburn & Wavendon Football Club is holding two fundraising Saturdays for 10 year-old Harry Banks who attends Fulbrook Middle School and lives in Aspley Guise.

In September 2014, Harry was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive childhood cancer.

After many weeks of gruelling chemotherapy, unexpected setbacks in Harry’s treatment have occurred and he may need to have further medical care overseas, where more specific trials are available.

Fundraising will help to enable Harry to have the treatment he needs and Make A Difference to his tomorrow.

On Saturday, February 2 and the following weekend, February 9 the club is inviting all of its players, coaches and parents to wear a pair of socks of their choice in return for a minimum £1 donation for Harry.

With many other local clubs set to join in too, it’s hoped to make a major contribution towards the MadAboutHarry campaign.

Bucket collections will be held at local football matches, or you can also donate at:- https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/joel-evans?utm_id=2&utm_term=p5yxbrNQp