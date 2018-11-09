Forget Black Friday it is all about Purple Tuesday at MK1 shopping centre in Milton Keynes

With almost 20 per cent of adults in MK having a disability, a city shopping centre has announced it i s taking part in Purple Tuesday - the UK’s first-ever national, accessible shopping day.

MK1 Shopping & Leisure Park has pledged to recognise the importance and needs of shoppers with disabilities.

Purple Tuesday launches on November 13 and is the first awareness initiative of its kind for shopping centres and retailers to acknowledge how they currently support people with both visible and non-visible disabilities, and how they can assist even further.

Emma Snipp, asset manager at The Crown Estate, which owns the MK1 complex, said: “Almost 20% of adults in the UK have a disability, 80% of which have an invisible or hidden impairment.

“This means that an incredible four out of five disabled shoppers may require some sort of support. For our visitors who experience the world differently, we want to ensure that at MK1 Shopping & Leisure Park we are providing the best customer service and accessibility we can to all members of the community.”

Emma added: “We are continually working with our retailers to look for ways to improve visitors’ experience as it’s hugely important to us that everyone feels comfortable. Making simple adjustments to our surroundings opens up new opportunities for those with ‘silent’ disabilities to feel much more comfortable when out in public spaces.

Purple Tuesday has been launched by Purple, a disability organisation which believes that in bringing disabled people and businesses together, the conversation will shift from one of disadvantage and inequality to the positives of potential and value.

Mike Adams OBE, CEO, Purple, said, “We’re delighted that MK1 Shopping & Leisure Park is supporting the Purple Tuesday campaign to promote better accessibility for disabled shoppers. This is a collaborative campaign that extends far beyond one day, and it’s vital that retail organisations come together to make shopping more pleasurable and efficient for everyone.”

