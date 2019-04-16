Former Milton Keynes police inspector poses in Jude Law's tight white pants

A former police officer investigated for allegedly inciting prostitution has appeared in the Sun newspaper modelling Jude Law's tight white pants.

Former Detective Inspector Ian Jarvis worked on rape cases, sexual assaults and drug crimes all over Milton Keynes before his police career ended abruptly earlier this year.

Former Detective Inspector Ian Jarvis poses in Jude Law's tight white pants as seen in The Sun

He was arrested 14 months ago on suspicion of inciting prostitution and supplying drugs without a prescription, but police later dropped the criminal investigation because there was not enough evidence to proceed.

However, in February this year, Mr Jarvis was the subject of a police misconduct hearing that was held in private. Police would not even comment on the outcome, but after the hearing his police career ended.

On Saturday 46-year-old Mr Jarvis, who lives in MK, appeared in the Sun in a line-up of five "ordinary" men who volunteered to wear Jude Law's pants.

He described how he works out to keep his "dad-bod" in shape, and said he thought his two young sons would find it "hilarious" seeing their dad in the paper.

He was quoted saying: "I know I'm no Jude Law but I do try to be healthy... In my old job I worked shifts which played havoc with my weight and ability to exercise. I was eating fast food and had no energy to keep fit. Things have been better since work became more of a nine-to-five routine."

Mr Jarvis gave his occupation as a "framer" and described himself as single. His former wife is a senior prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service.

He told the Sun: "My problem is that I like a drink and don't like denying myself anything, within reason. That's why I've got a hint of a beer belly."

He added: "Jude's a good-looking bloke and when I got asked to recreate his look, it was the best way of turning 46."