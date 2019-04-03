Free compost for gardeners in coffee ground-breaking scheme at intu Milton Keynes

A coffee-ground-breaking initiative is being launched at intu this week.

The move will see coffee shop waste turned into free compost to use as a natural garden fertiliser.

Green-fingered gardeners can go along and pick up a bag from a special Coffee Cart on the mall.

The waste coffee grounds are being collected daily from intu retailers such as Starbucks, Pret and the Waterstones Café.

They are then bagged, labelled and displayed on the Coffee Cart.

Coffee grounds are a natural, long-term way to enrich soil and speed up the composting process, using waste that would otherwise end up in landfill.

The nitrogen-rich product helps plant growth, particularly for acid-loving plants such as azaleas, hydrangeas, blueberries, and lilies, as well as root crops like carrots or radishes.

intu introduced the initiative as part of its ongoing commitment to recycling within the centre and reducing its carbon footprint.

Shelley Peppard, general manager of intu Milton Keynes, said: “We are fully committed to recycling, sustainability and supporting the environment. Rather than send coffee waste to landfill, we thought this would be a good way to recycle it.

“Visitors to intu Milton Keynes are welcome to come and pick up a bag or two and use it to help nurture their gardens. We are very pleased to see the coffee waste going to good use, particularly as these businesses make a lot of cups of coffee each day!”